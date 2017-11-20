Search for missing autistic man continues in Rotorua

Nigel Peterson, 33, was last seen more than a week ago.



It's been reported that he was affected by a change in his accommodation location and took off from a caregiver.



More than 1000 private properties have been searched, and the search is continuing with a big push on this weekend, the Rotorua Daily Post reports.



Mr Peterson was last seen on Old Taupo Rd and there had been a credible sighting of him near the Hemo Gorge intersection.