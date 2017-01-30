Search for missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison called off - so where is she?

The search for missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison, who hasn't been seen since last week, has been suspended.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work. Source: Supplied

The 21-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane, Auckland Central, at about 8.30am on January 26, police said.

They established she was on Holder Place on the North Shore on January 26 and then received a ride to Muriwai on Auckland's west coast, arriving later in the day.

But her destination from there isn't known.

Search and rescue teams have spent the last six days searching the Woodhill Forest area for her.

Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman said the police search could be resumed if any new information was presented.

"We know that Woodhill Forest is a very busy recreational area," Mr Chapman said.