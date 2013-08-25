Search for man overboard in Auckland Harbour to resume tomorrow

Police divers have been unable to locate a man who fell overboard from a charter boat in Auckland Harbour last night.

Police boat Source: 1 NEWS

The man was reported overboard at 9.20pm, and rescue operations last night and today have been unable to locate him.

Police and search and rescue teams have been deployed in the Birkenhead Wharf and Upper Harbour areas while Coastgaurd, the Police Maritime Unit and search and rescue volunteers have also been involved.

The search which will again include a dive squad will resume again tomorrow.