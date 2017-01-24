Search for man missing on Kapiti Coast river moving into body 'recovery operation' mission - police

The two men thrown from their inflatable boat when it capsized near the Otaki River yesterday afternoon weren't wearing lifejackets, according to police.

Police and search crews look for a man missing in Otaki River. Source: 1 NEWS

A man's body was recovered yesterday afternoon and an extensive search has been underway again this morning for the second man, who is in his 30s.

Search and Rescue coordinator Bill Nicholson says they are having to be "realistic" that the search is turning into a recovery operation.

Weather conditions on the Kapiti Coast are deteriorating. Mr Nicholson said that could cause the search to be temporarily suspended.