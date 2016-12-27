 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search for man and daughter missing on catamaran focuses on Northland

share

Source:

NZN

Missing father and daughter Alan and Que Langdon's catamaran may have been spotted in Northland but police have also notified Interpol as they investigate the pair's disapperance.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Source: Facebook

Mr Langdon, 46, and Que, six, left Kawhia Harbour on the Waikato coast on December 17 in their 6.4-metre catamaran but have had no contact with their family since.

It has since emerged Que's parents have been in a custody battle and it is not the first time the pair have gone missing.

"The focus of the search effort is currently in the Northland area, as police have received sightings of a vessel similar to Mr Langdon's heading in that direction over the last few days," police said in a statement today.

Alan Langdon, 49, and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17

Alan Langdon, 49, and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17

Source: NZ Police

However, they were looking at a number of scenarios and had informed Interpol in the event they had left the country.

Aerial searches have failed to find any sign of the catamaran.

Mr Langdon was described as a competent sailor.

His estranged wife, Nelson-based Ariane Wyler, told Fairfax she has hired an Australian child recovery specialist to help find the pair.

It was the second time she had done so and they were found living rurally more than a year ago.

Related

Northland

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Search continues for father and daughter missing on a catamaran

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


00:30
3
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

01:02
4
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

00:29
5
Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

A car took a wrong turn at the Whakatane River today.

Car takes a wrong turn, drives into wharf at Whakatane River

The car drove into the wharf and down the stairs.

01:54
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

NZ slammed for 'projecting its own historical and moral failings on its aboriginal population' on Israel

The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Trade Me's weird and wacky auction items of 2016

A butt tattoo, erotic eggplant and taxidermy cat are just some of the bizarre things Kiwis tried to sell online in 2016.

Child, 4, taken to hospital following near-fatal drowning in pool north of Auckland

The young child was found in the swimming pool and was taken to Starship Hospital.

03:19
The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

A mixed forecast ahead as we say goodbye to 2016

Sunshine and rain are on their way for New Year's Eve.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ