Search for man and daughter missing on catamaran focuses on Northland

Missing father and daughter Alan and Que Langdon's catamaran may have been spotted in Northland but police have also notified Interpol as they investigate the pair's disapperance.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon Source: Facebook

Mr Langdon, 46, and Que, six, left Kawhia Harbour on the Waikato coast on December 17 in their 6.4-metre catamaran but have had no contact with their family since.

It has since emerged Que's parents have been in a custody battle and it is not the first time the pair have gone missing.

"The focus of the search effort is currently in the Northland area, as police have received sightings of a vessel similar to Mr Langdon's heading in that direction over the last few days," police said in a statement today.

Alan Langdon, 49, and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17 Source: NZ Police

However, they were looking at a number of scenarios and had informed Interpol in the event they had left the country.

Aerial searches have failed to find any sign of the catamaran.

Mr Langdon was described as a competent sailor.

His estranged wife, Nelson-based Ariane Wyler, told Fairfax she has hired an Australian child recovery specialist to help find the pair.