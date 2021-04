Police and emergency services have launched a search for a person missing after a boat overturned in a Gisborne river this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were alerted to the incident south of the Waiapu River mouth, in Tikitiki, at 5pm.

Two people were in the boat at the time of the incident.

One person made it to shore to raise the alarm and a search is ongoing to locate the second person.