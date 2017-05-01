Search launched for missing Dunedin woman

A 36-year-old Dunedin woman is missing, with heavy rain at the time of her disappearance concerning police.

Sergeant Richard Panting said Nicola Hedley, known as Nic, has been missing since 2am Sunday, from the Harington Point area.

Nicola Hedley, known as Nic, has been missing since 2am Sunday. Source: Supplied

She is of average height and build and has long dark hair shaved on one side.

Police and Land Search and Rescue are searching the area with her family and friends, as well as a coastal sweet being carried out by surf lifesavers.

"Police ask people living in the Harington Point area to check their properties, garage and out buildings in case Nic has sought shelter in the area," Sergeant Painting said.