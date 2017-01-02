Search for fisherman swept out to sea in Wairarapa suspended for night

The search for a missing fisherman at Lake Ferry on the Wairarapa coast has been suspended for the day.

Police say the fisherman went underwater this afternoon and did not resurface while attempting to cross the Ruamahanga River mouth.

He was wearing fishing waders when he was washed out to sea at around 2.30pm.

Lake Ferry, Wairarapa. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Celia WB

Members of the public informed police who launched a search and rescue operation.

Extensive searches by air and boat were undertaken, however, the man was not located.