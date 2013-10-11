Search for fisherman lost off Southland coast called off for the day

A search and rescue operation has so-far been unable to locate a Southland man after he failed to return from his fishing trip.

The man was meant to return yesterday, and was reported missing late last night from Edendale in Southland, police say.

He was thought to be fishing off rocks in the Fortrose, Stirling Point area.

A search began overnight with helicopter assistance, the search then resumed this morning, but the missing man has not been located.

The search will resume tomorrow morning.