Search efforts resume for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie

The search for missing Rangiora 20-year-old Emma Beattie has resumed this morning.

The search and rescue team worked until 8pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said helicopter and ground crews are being utilised again today in a defined area.

"The team is still committed in bringing Emma home," she said.

Ms Beattie was last seen on Friday night at her home in Fernside around 11pm just outside the town of Rangiora, 30km north of Christchurch.

She has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Emma has long blonde hair, is about 5'7" and is believed to be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.

She may also be carrying a small brown backpack with cream-coloured rope straps and may have had some Beats headphones with her.