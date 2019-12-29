Search effort resumes for cruise ship passenger who fell overboard in Hawke's Bay

Search efforts have resumed for a missing man who fell from a cruise ship in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

Mahia Peninsula Source: istock.com

About 6am today, the Napier Coastguard Unit and the Eastland Rescue Trust Helicopter resumed search efforts for the missing man who fell from the Norwegian Jewel near Māhia Peninsula.

Maritime NZ Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesperson Vince Cholewa told 1 NEWS the weather had deteriorated since last night and there are now choppy seas with winds of about 21 knots – 37km/h.

The Rescue Coordination Centre was notified of the incident about 7pm yesterday evening after a mayday call was sent from the ship roughly six nautical miles southwest of the Māhia Peninsula.