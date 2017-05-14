Search on for dangerous Nelson man wanted for arrest

Source:
Police are searching for a Nelson man who is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Phillip Richard Joe is believed to be in the Nelson area.
Phillip Richard Joe is believed to be in the Nelson area and is thought to be travelling in a blue/silver Toyota Ipsum people mover, with the registration number EST615, police say.
He has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Anyone with information can call Nelson Police immediately on 03 546 3840 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
