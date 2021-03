The search is on for a man wanted for arrest who fled police by jumping off a wharf in Auckland this morning.

Sean Broderick. Source: NZ Police.

Police say Sean Broderick was found near Greenhithe wharf this morning, but he jumped into the water and swam across to Paremoremo near Buckleys Track and Ngarahana Ave.

Aerial and ground searches are currently underway for the 53-year-old.