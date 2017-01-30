Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

Police and search teams are scouring a forest west of Auckland near Muriwai Beach for any sign of missing woman Carissa Avison, and say at this stage they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.

There are concerns for Ms Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Missing person Carissa Avison Source: NZ police

It has been established that she was on Holder Place near Constellation Drive on the North Shore around 10am that morning, before being driven to Muriwai, where she arrived about 11am.

"Our inquiries so far have lead us to Muriwai and there are SAR teams are working in the forest near the corner of Coast and Grass Track Roads in Muriwai," police said in a statement.

"At this point we have no reason to suspect foul play, however, we are concerned for Carissa's safety as her actions are out of character."

Carissa's brother Tyler Avison took to Facebook and wrote, "if anyone sees my sister, please let me know".

Carissa, 21, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane near Vector Arena in the CBD, about 8.30am on Thursday.

Her family and friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work. Source: Supplied

CCTV footage released by police and taken on Thursday morning shows Carissa wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter length leggings and a white t-shirt, and carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

She is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison Source: NZ police

The 21-year-old has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland area, but she is not believed to have access to a vehicle.