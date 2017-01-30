 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police and search teams are scouring a forest west of Auckland near Muriwai Beach for any sign of missing woman Carissa Avison, and say at this stage they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance. 

Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.
Source: 1 NEWS

There are concerns for Ms Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Missing person Carissa Avison

Missing person Carissa Avison

Source: NZ police

It has been established that she was on Holder Place near Constellation Drive on the North Shore around 10am that morning, before being driven to Muriwai, where she arrived about 11am.

"Our inquiries so far have lead us to Muriwai and there are SAR teams are working in the forest near the corner of Coast and Grass Track Roads in Muriwai," police said in a statement.

"At this point we have no reason to suspect foul play, however, we are concerned for Carissa's safety as her actions are out of character."

Carissa's brother Tyler Avison took to Facebook and wrote, "if anyone sees my sister, please let me know".

Carissa, 21, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane near Vector Arena in the CBD, about 8.30am on Thursday.

Her family and friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Source: Supplied

CCTV footage released by police and taken on Thursday morning shows Carissa wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter length leggings and a white t-shirt, and carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

She is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison

Source: NZ police

The 21-year-old has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland area, but she is not believed to have access to a vehicle.


Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Martin Guptill is bowled

Live updates: Black Caps bowlers obliterating Australia's top order with four quick wickets

01:42
2
Term 1 has begun for the first college to open in the emerging town of Rolleston.

Town of the future's high school opens with 220 students

3
Police outside the Grand Mosque of Quebec.

Gunmen open fire on mosque in Canada killing five

00:19
4
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman


00:30
5
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.

00:30
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

Trump has temporarily banned travel to the US from countries including Iran and Syria.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ