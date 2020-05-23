Search continues for woman who went missing in Hunua Ranges 10-days-ago

Police are appealing to the public for information as the search continues for a woman who went missing in Auckland's Hunua Ranges 10 days ago.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland. Source: NZ Police

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland, 25, drove to Hunua Falls around 2.15pm on Tuesday May 19, 2020.

According to police, she has not been seen since, however her vehicle – a grey Mazda Demio – was located in the carpark.

Yesterday a ground search was carried out in the Hunua Ranges by Police Search and Rescue with support from Land Search and Rescue volunteers.

A team of searchers have returned to the area to carry out a further search today and this will continue tomorrow, weather depending, police say.

The search crews are focused on the areas around the Hunua Falls, Cosseys and Wairoa Reservior areas.

Earlier this week the Police Dive Squad carried out an unsuccessful water search of the Hunua Falls area.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie says police's concern continues to grow the longer she remains missing.

“Elicia’s family are extremely worried due to the fact they have had no contact from Elicia for well over a week, which is very out of character," says acting Detective Senior Sergeant Gillespie.

Police and Victim Support are assisting the family.