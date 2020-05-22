Search continues for two trampers missing in Kahurangi National Park for nearly two weeks

The search continues for two Tasman trampers who haven't come back from Kahurangi National Park for nearly two weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, set off on May 9 but haven't returned.

The search has been expanded into the Heaphy Track area, and on the coast towards Farewell Spit.

Police said today they were still working to confirm if either of the footprints or historic campsite found yesterday near the Webb River belong to the pair.

An infrared drone will be continuing the search overnight and on-ground searching will begin again at first light tomorrow, police said.

A helicopter will continue to be used to help searchers.

There are 27 volunteers currently assisting with the search either in the field or at the forward base, with another eight volunteers set to join the search effort tomorrow.

A fresh search dog was also brought in today to assist.

It's believed the two entered the national park near the Anatori River carpark.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the pair to get in touch, especially anyone who's been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8.