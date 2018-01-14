 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search continues today for missing French tourist in Hawke's Bay

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The search continues today in Hawke's Bay for a French tourist who was last seen at his car on Friday morning. 

Pierre Paludet.

Source: New Zealand Police.

Hawke's Bay police, land search and rescue and surf life saving teams will search the Haumoana reserve and estuary area for 32-year-old Pierre Paludet. 

Detective senior sergeant Martin James said in a statement that police are following up on a number of possible sightings. 

He said investigators are keeping an open mind about his disappearance and "a thorough search of the area is the next step in the enquiry".

Police said Mr Paludet's car was found at a beach car park in Haumoana on Friday.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700.

Related

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

00:39
2
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Watch: Five huge hits that made Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries world famous

00:45
3
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Dolores O'Riordan 1971-2018: A charismatic lead singer with a distinctively powerful voice

00:30
4
American CoCo Vandeweghe went on to crash out in the first round.

'Mind if I take a bite?' Bizarre showdown with umpire over a banana sees tennis star given time violation at Australian Open


00:30
5
Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron has apologised for his angry reaction after he was knocked over at the end of a Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain match.

'That is extraordinary' – French football referee kicks player then gives him red card

00:45
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Dolores O'Riordan 1971-2018: A charismatic lead singer with a distinctively powerful voice

The Cranberries lead singer died suddenly this morning at age 46.


Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

00:26
More than 20 people died and dozens more were wounded in the attack at Tayran Square in Iraq's capital.

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

More than 100 others were injured in the blasts in Iraq's capital.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 