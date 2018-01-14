Search continues today for missing French tourist in Hawke's Bay

The search continues today in Hawke's Bay for a French tourist who was last seen at his car on Friday morning.

Pierre Paludet. Source: New Zealand Police.

Hawke's Bay police, land search and rescue and surf life saving teams will search the Haumoana reserve and estuary area for 32-year-old Pierre Paludet.

Detective senior sergeant Martin James said in a statement that police are following up on a number of possible sightings.

He said investigators are keeping an open mind about his disappearance and "a thorough search of the area is the next step in the enquiry".

Police said Mr Paludet's car was found at a beach car park in Haumoana on Friday.