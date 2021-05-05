Search continues for three-year-old missing from Tolaga Bay area since yesterday

UPDATE: Police have now confirmed the boy has been located.

The search for a three-year-old boy missing from the Tolaga Bay area is continuing this morning.

Gisborne Police are seeking sightings of Axel Hambleyn, who was reported missing from his rural Mangatuna home yesterday afternoon around 3pm.

Both police and Axel's family have concerns for his safety.

The search concluded around 11pm yesterday, then continued at 5.30am today.

Temperatures dropped below 4 degrees Celsius around 3am in Gisborne overnight. Today's forecast is a high of 20 degrees, with fine weather and light winds.

"Around 40-50 volunteers along with Land Search and Rescue staff and air support will be searching the property this morning," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

He is believed to be on foot and was initially with a miniature white fluffy dog. The dog was located safe last night.