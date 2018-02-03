 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search continues for three people missing in flooded West Auckland river

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

The search is continuing for three people missing in a river near Cascades Falls in Waitakere with emergency services and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter searching.

About 100 people have been evacuated form homes in the area after torrential rain.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received a report at 5.15pm that a group had got into trouble while crossing the Cascades Falls and had been swept away.

Emergency services have tended to one person who was in the group but made it to safety. He has minor injuries.

Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

A man known only as Josh from the Waitakere Golf Club told 1 NEWS that a man was brought to him in a hypothermic condition.

He had been trapped in a nearby river with several others.

"He was pretty hypothermic and roughed up," Josh said.

Before calling 111, Josh said he was told by the man that there were four others who were swept away.

Meanwhile, police and fire services are evacuating approximately 100 people from homes in Piha around Glenesk, Seaview and Beach Valley Roads due to flooding.

Several houses have been evacuated the West Auckland community after heavy rain.
Source: Snapchat

Police say people are being evacuated to the nearby surf club or campground as a precaution.

The flooding appears to be receding and if it continues to do so police say they hope to allow people back into their homes within a couple of hours.

A number of people who were walking in the bush on a track off Piha Road called police at 5.15pm concerned they were trapped by rising river levels.

The group of approximately 20 people included people from various groups who had been walking in the bush through the afternoon, and banded together to get out safely, police said.

They have since found a safe route back out of the bush and are currently walking out towards Glenesk Road.

Estuary that heads out to Lion Rock is flooding with the heavy rain

Estuary that heads out to Lion Rock is flooding with the heavy rain

Source: Mark Kessner

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
About 100 people have been evacuated form homes in the area after torrential rain.

Search continues for three people missing in flooded West Auckland river

00:15
2
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4

Possible thunderstorms to hit during Foo Fighters concert

00:15
5
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


00:59
The Prime Minister says the new Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 