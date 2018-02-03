Search continues for three people missing in flooded West Auckland river

The search is continuing for three people missing in a river near Cascades Falls in Waitakere with emergency services and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter searching.

Police say they received a report at 5.15pm that a group had got into trouble while crossing the Cascades Falls and had been swept away.

Emergency services have tended to one person who was in the group but made it to safety. He has minor injuries.

Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

A man known only as Josh from the Waitakere Golf Club told 1 NEWS that a man was brought to him in a hypothermic condition.

He had been trapped in a nearby river with several others.

"He was pretty hypothermic and roughed up," Josh said.

Before calling 111, Josh said he was told by the man that there were four others who were swept away.

Meanwhile, police and fire services are evacuating approximately 100 people from homes in Piha around Glenesk, Seaview and Beach Valley Roads due to flooding.

Police say people are being evacuated to the nearby surf club or campground as a precaution.

The flooding appears to be receding and if it continues to do so police say they hope to allow people back into their homes within a couple of hours.

A number of people who were walking in the bush on a track off Piha Road called police at 5.15pm concerned they were trapped by rising river levels.

The group of approximately 20 people included people from various groups who had been walking in the bush through the afternoon, and banded together to get out safely, police said.

They have since found a safe route back out of the bush and are currently walking out towards Glenesk Road.