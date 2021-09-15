Search continues for Thomas Phillips and children

The search for missing Otorohanga man Thomas Phillips and his three children has resumed at Marokopa today.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Source: 1 NEWS

Search leaders, police and members from the local community have been discussing search plans this afternoon.

Some searchers have gone out in a boat over the estuary around Marokopa Beach.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said new teams are coming in today to refresh the existing teams, and include police staff working with drones.

"While the current search base at Marokopa Hall will be stood down today, search efforts are not over.

"Police remain determined to bring answers to the family and community, and work will continue to do this."

Phillips and his three young children, Jayda, 8, Maverick-Callum, 6, and Ember, 5, were last seen on Saturday 11 September at Marokopa, west of Te Kuiti.

Search for missing man, three children into fifth day

His abandoned ute was found in the surf at Kiritehere Beach the following day.

It's now day six of the search on the rugged King Country coastline for Phillips and his children.

The weather is pleasant and sunny, with clouds in the distance.