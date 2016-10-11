 

Search continues for teenager who went missing in Canterbury last year

Hannah Mills 

1 NEWS Reporter

Police say they are actively investigating the disappearance of Temuka teenager Yuri Santana and are still welcoming any information as to his whereabouts.

Yuri Santana left his home in Clandeboye near Temuka in South Canterbury.

A Givealittle page has been set up by friends of the family to help them raise money for a private investigator to keep searching for the 18-year-old.

Mr Santana went missing from a South Canterbury farm on October 4 2016 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

At the time of his disappearance, family friend Silvana Santiago told 1 NEWS, "his mother can't stop crying, and his father is doing all he can searching for him".

"It's very out of character for him to disappear," she said.

Police have also voiced concerns for his safety.

The teenager had left the property on Rangitata Huts Road in Clandeboye without any money or phone.

He is 182cm tall, of medium build with dark hair and was last seen wearing light blue shorts and a grey zip up jacket.
 

Hannah Mills

Christchurch and Canterbury

