Search continues for teen missing after late night swim in swollen Hutt River

A search is continuing for a young man who went swimming in the Hutt River last night when it was five times its normal summer depth.

Police told 1 NEWS that the 19-year-old was swimming with a friend in the swollen Hutt River near Belmont School in Lower Hutt.

The pair began swimming around 10.30pm last night, but the man's friend could not find him shortly after.

Police are currently focusing their search on the river mouth, harbour and the river banks, with a drone enabling police to search areas where people are unable to reach.

At this stage, the dive squad are not searching the area due to the dangerous conditions of the river.

Police are seeking a man and woman in the Belmont Domain area who spoke to the two men last night.

Last night Hutt City Council had warned locals not to go near the river due to the rain.

"If you don't need to travel, stay inside tonight and please avoid the Hutt River. The river is running very swiftly so stay away," the council posted on its Facebook page.

The river peaked at nearly five times its normal summer depth last night, reaching 5573mm at 8pm instead of a normal depth between 1100mm and 1300mm.

This morning the river levels have reduced to 2500mm.

"When it is in a flood and swollen our message is to keep away and to keep off roads," said a Hutt City Council spokesperson.

A police spokesperson said a helicopter couldn't be sent out due to bad weather last night, so a riverbank search was conducted around midnight in attempt to find the missing man.