 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search continues for teen missing after late night swim in swollen Hutt River

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A search is continuing for a young man who went swimming in the Hutt River last night when it was five times its normal summer depth.

One man is missing after swimming in the Hutt River which is swollen after heavy rainfall.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS that the 19-year-old was swimming with a friend in the swollen Hutt River near Belmont School in Lower Hutt.

The pair began swimming around 10.30pm last night, but the man's friend could not find him shortly after.

Police are currently focusing their search on the river mouth, harbour and the river banks, with a drone enabling police to search areas where people are unable to reach. 

At this stage, the dive squad are not searching the area due to the dangerous conditions of the river. 

Police are seeking a man and woman in the Belmont Domain area who spoke to the two men last night. 

Last night Hutt City Council had warned locals not to go near the river due to the rain. 

"If you don't need to travel, stay inside tonight and please avoid the Hutt River. The river is running very swiftly so stay away," the council posted on its Facebook page. 

The river peaked at nearly five times its normal summer depth last night, reaching 5573mm at 8pm instead of a normal depth between 1100mm and 1300mm.

This morning the river levels have reduced to 2500mm.

"When it is in a flood and swollen our message is to keep away and to keep off roads," said a Hutt City Council spokesperson. 

A police spokesperson said a helicopter couldn't be sent out due to bad weather last night, so a riverbank search was conducted around midnight in attempt to find the missing man.

The weather in Wellington is reportedly clearing.

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


00:36
The PM isn't worried that he will have a similar conversation with the US president that the Australian Prime Minister had.

'I'm not nervous' - Bill English unfazed about chatting with Donald Trump after Aussie PM suffers 'worst call ever'

"I'd be surprised if we had a 25 minute phone call," said the PM.


00:45
The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

'They better listen to their dad!' Warriors Nines captain Ruben Wiki says 'half the team could be my sons'

The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

01:03
The former Police Minister says it was a 'team effort' that led to the pledge to increase police ranks by over 1000 staff.

'Who are they?' Judith Collins mocks Labour during chat about National's big boost to police numbers

A "team effort" led to the pledge to strengthen the police ranks, says Collins.

04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ