Search continues for Swedish hunter missing on West Coast

The search for a Swedish hunter missing in the West Coast, south of Fox Glacier, is continuing.

Hans Christian Tommarck. Source: NZ Police

Hans Christian Tornmarck, 27, went hunting by himself in the isolated Karangarua area just over one week ago and was due out on Wednesday.

Police and LandSAR teams scoured the area and nearby valleys yesterday, before staying overnight in tramping huts.

Search dogs and an alpine team are set to join the search today.

Police want to hear from anyone who has been in the area who may have seen him.

Tornmarck, who is also known as Christian, is described as tall and wears prescription glasses.