Search continues for Southland man after police vehicle, loaded Glock pistols stolen

The hunt continues today for a man in Southland on the run after a wild police chase around Gore on Wednesday night.

Twenty-four-year-old Hori Gemmell is wanted after a police vehicle was stolen and another one rammed during the pursuit. Two loaded police Glock pistols were taken from the vehicle's safe.

Police in the area will remain armed until the wanted man is located, with national staff being flown in for support.

Officers carried out a number of raids at properties in the eastern Southland area yesterday in the search for Gemmell, who police say is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He has an existing warrant for his arrest, issued by the Gore District Court last month.

The incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The man, who led police on a wild chase around Southland today, is still on the run.
