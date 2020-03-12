TODAY |

Search continues for person missing in Waikato River since last night

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have continued their search today for a person missing following a water incident in the Waikato River in Hamilton last night.

Waikato river near the Fairfield bridge, Hamilton. Source: istock.com

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to reports of two men who were in difficulty in the river, near the Hamilton Gardens, at about 9.45pm last night.

One person who entered the river remains missing, while another person was taken to hospital after attempting to save the missing person.

A third person was also at the scene but did not enter the river, police said. Police searched the area today by boat. 

The Police National Dive Squad will travel to Hamilton tonight and are expected to assist with the search tomorrow.


