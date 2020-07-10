TODAY |

Search continues for other teen who escaped youth justice facility in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

The hunt continues for a 17-year-old who escaped from a South Auckland youth justice facility nearly a week ago.

Sean Ratu broke out with another teen prisoner, who has since been apprehended and is facing charges of escaping lawful custody.

Sean Ratu broke out with another teen prisoner on Saturday night. 

The pair allegedly smashed a window and fled across a roof to escape.

Ratu's fellow escapee has been apprehended and faces a charge of escaping lawful custody.

The 16-year-old will appear at the Manukau Youth Court today.

Police have warned that Ratu should not be approached.

Anyone with information should contact police on 111, or information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ratu has known family and friends in Counties Manukau, Stratford in Taranaki and New Plymouth

