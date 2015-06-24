Search continues for Northland man who prompted AOS callout

Police are still looking for a man who prompted an armed offenders squad call out in Northland last night.

A police Armed Offenders Squad officer with a police dog

Cordons were lifted in the area of SH1 at the intersection of SH10 Pararaka and Oromahoe Road after about 8.46pm last night but the offender is still outstanding, police said.

The man failed to stop for police after being spotted driving yesterday afternoon, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Spike strips were deployed and the man crashed his car and escaped on foot.