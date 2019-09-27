TODAY |

Search continues for nine-year-old whitebaiter missing after being swept into river

A large contingent of volunteers are continuing the search today for a nine-year-old girl who was swept into the Hokitika River while whitebaiting.

Emily Branje of Christchurch was swept into the river while whitebaiting on Thursday about 9.45am.

A 69-year-old man who was with her at the time was rescued.

Searches for Emily have been ongoing since she was swept away, with helicopters involved.

A police spokesperson said this morning that the search is continuing today, with Civil Defence Emergency, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and LandSAR volunteers all involved.

The search will continue to be focused on the Hokitika River mouth, as well as the beaches to the north and south of the mouth.

A total of 28 volunteers are involved in the search.

In a statement yesterday, Emily's family said they are "in shock and grief after receiving the news yesterday about our precious only child.

"Emily had been spending school holidays with extended family in Hokitika.

"This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us and we request privacy while we come to terms with what has happened."

Police are supporting the girl's family.

Nine-year-old Emily Branje was swept out to sea while whitebaiting with an adult family member. Source: 1 NEWS
