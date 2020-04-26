Search continues for missing Waiheke Island man after dinghy is found

Police have found the dinghy that belongs to missing Waiheke Island man Erno Bedo.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Bedo was reported missing on Friday after he was last seen on his boat named Holly on May 23.

His boat is still moored in Oneroa Bay.

His dinghy was spotted on the east side of Motutapu Island around 9.15am by a member of the public before being recovered by police.

The Police National Dive Squad will begin their search for the missing 73-year-old later today. Navy search specialists are also helping in the search.