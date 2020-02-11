Search continues for missing tramper in Mount Aspiring National Park

A search for a tramper missing in Mount Aspiring National Park will today continue.

Your playlist will load after this ad

British woman Stephanie Simpson was expected to return from a hike on Saturday but failed to do so and hasn't been in contact but her family.

The 32-year-old was reported overdue from a hike to the Blue Pools, near Makarora.

read more Third tramper missing in Mt Aspiring National Park after intense flooding in area

Friends and family say they've been unable to contact her since Friday afternoon.

She didn't turn up to work this morning in Wānaka, sparking a missing person's report.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The news follows the deaths of two others in the area after a battering from heavy rain.

Two bodies were found in Makarora River on Friday and Saturday, of a man and woman who are believed to have been travelling together.

Severe weather in the South Island last week damaged 75 tracks in Fiordland, including the Routeburn Track, and has prompted warnings about staying safe when hiking near rivers after heavy rainfall.