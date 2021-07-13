Search continues for missing Rolleston 85-year-old after 'bitterly cold nights'

A large search operation for an 85-year-old Rolleston woman who has been missing since Saturday night is ongoing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells gave an update on the search for Shirley Warrington today.

“We know they were in Rolleston on Saturday night, at 8.30pm the vehicle was sighted on the tunnel road coming into Ferry Road in Christchurch," he told 1 NEWS.

“Shirley has gone out for a walk, her husband has waited in the car and at about 20 past 10 he has exited that area and it appears from camera footage that he was alone.”

Wells hopes Warrington, who has health issues, has found somewhere warm as it has been “a bitterly cold few nights”.

Shirley Warrington was last seeon on Main South Road, Rolleston on Saturday 9 June. Source: Supplied

The 85-year-old is thought to be wearing the same black dress with a white floral pattern as shown in the picture above.

Police believe she may be in the Ferrymead, Heathcote, or Horotane Valley Road areas and are asking residents in these areas to check their properties including bushes, outbuildings, and tree lines.