Search efforts to find a fisherman missing on Lake Wakatipu are continuing for a second day.

Lake Wakatipu Source: istock.com

Police said a man was reported missing on the Glenorchy lake, in Otago, about 3.20pm yesterday.

It's understood he was fishing near the shore when he went missing.

A shoreline search was undertaken yesterday, and a search of the shore from the water is currently occurring.