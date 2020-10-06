Search continues for missing fisherman at Bethell's Beach

The police Eagle helicopter has been called in to help search for a fisherman missing at Bethells Beach on Auckland's West Coast.

Police and other emergency services were called yesterday afternoon to Kauwahaia Island after a group of fishermen requested urgent assistance at 1pm.

The Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Patrol Emergency Callout Squad launched a search with two inflatable rescue boats at 1.30pm.

Since then a number of land, water and aerial based searches have been conducted by by the lifeguards, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and police Eagle helicopter.

The man was not located yesterday and a second search was launched at 7am this morning by surf lifeguards and the Eagle helicopter.

The police Eagle helicopter will be involved in aerial searches around low tide.

Senior Sergeant Roger Small from Waitematā North Police said search and rescue would continue efforts to locate the missing man today.

Police are in contact with the man's family and are providing them with updates on the progress of the search.

The search has prompted surf lifeguards to urge rock-fishers to wear lifejackets.

Bethells Beach club captain Leonard Mead said it was vital that rock-fishers wear lifejackets.

"Lifejackets save lives, it's as simple as that. You never know when a freak wave is going to come along and potentially sweep you into the sea."E

Mead said the lack of cellphone reception was a major barrier to alerting help in the Bethells area.

"If you see someone in trouble you should always try calling 111 and ask for Police to send the surf lifeguards," Mead said.

"However, if you can't get reception there is an emergency phone in the Bethells carpark next to the public toilets that goes directly to Surf Life Saving Northern Region's rescue communications centre, SurfCom."

Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said there had been 30 callouts for people in the water that lifeguards have been asked to attend since 1 May this year.

"By comparison, there were 31 callouts in Northern Region for the whole of last year - including over the summer - and we haven't even reached the summer months yet.