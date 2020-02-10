Search continues for missing British tramper at Mt Aspiring

Search teams have been deployed again today in Mount Aspiring National Park after a British woman went missing last weekend.

Stephanie Simpson. Source: Stephanie Simpson/Facebook

Stephanie Simpson, 32, had been hiking to the Blue Pools near Makaroa when she failed to return from her hike on Saturday and hasn't been in contact with her family.

The search area has been narrowed down to the Pyke Creek area which police say consists of extremely challenging terrain for search and rescue teams.

Earlier this week drone and thermal imaging equipment were sent out to assist rescue teams.