Search continues for missing Alexandra man not seen for almost a week

Police have grave concerns for missing Alexandra man Christopher James Bates.

Police have concerns for missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates.

Source: New Zealand Police

The last confirmed sighting of the 22-year-old was almost a week ago.

He was last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, dark shorts and sneaker style shoes at 3.50pm on Sunday 11 February at the Z service station on Tarbert Street.

Police believe Mr Bates has not accessed his bank accounts or used his cell phone since he was last seen.

Christopher is described as being of slim build, about 180cm tall, with short to medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police, with assistance from LandSAR, will be undertaking an extensive land and water based search in the wider Alexandra area tomorrow.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Christopher should please contact Police immediately on 111.

