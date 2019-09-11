TODAY |

Search continues for man who escaped police custody in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Police are still on the hunt for a man who escaped custody in Auckland by pretending to vomit.

Michael Luke Robertson, 28, was being moved from a police vehicle in a secure car park at Avondale Police Station yesterday when he made his escape.

"He feigned that he was about to vomit, he'd been complaining of feeling ill. As he moved off to pretend to vomit he managed to scale a wall and run off," Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, said in a statement yesterday.

The incident is the most recent in a string of mishaps involving offenders who have escaped from police custody.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of Robertson are asked to call 111. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who remains on the run, is just the latest in a growing number of escapes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Billionaire Sean Parker makes 'significant investment' in Sir Peter Jackson's Weta Digital
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
4
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
5
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ex-Marist Brother avoids jail for historical abuse of young girl who says he destroyed her life
00:37

NZ's adoption and surrogacy laws 'complicated, expensive and convoluted', says father who aims to change them

Paula Bennett names Labour figures she says knew of sexual assault allegations
02:11

Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing