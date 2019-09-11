Search continues for man who escaped police custody in Auckland

Police are still on the hunt for a man who escaped custody in Auckland by pretending to vomit.

Michael Luke Robertson, 28, was being moved from a police vehicle in a secure car park at Avondale Police Station yesterday when he made his escape.



"He feigned that he was about to vomit, he'd been complaining of feeling ill. As he moved off to pretend to vomit he managed to scale a wall and run off," Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, said in a statement yesterday.

The incident is the most recent in a string of mishaps involving offenders who have escaped from police custody.