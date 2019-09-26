Search continues for girl, 9, missing after being swept into river while whitebaiting on West Coast

The search has resumed for a nine-year-old girl who was swept into a river while whitebaiting on the West Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the girl was caught in a current and swept into the Hokitika River mouth at around 9.45am, police said. An elderly man, who was also with the girl at the time of the incident, was rescued.



A search of the river mouth was carried out at low tide overnight.

A shoreline search will resume today, and a helicopter will be deployed to search more remote areas.

Search teams are unable to look for the girl on the water at this stage due to the difficult sea conditions, they said.