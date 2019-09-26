TODAY |

Search continues for girl, 9, missing after being swept into river while whitebaiting on West Coast

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Accidents

The search has resumed for a nine-year-old girl who was swept into a river while whitebaiting on the West Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the girl was caught in a current and swept into the Hokitika River mouth at around 9.45am, police said. An elderly man, who was also with the girl at the time of the incident, was rescued. 

A search of the river mouth was carried out at low tide overnight.

A shoreline search will resume today, and a helicopter will be deployed to search more remote areas.

Search teams are unable to look for the girl on the water at this stage due to the difficult sea conditions, they said.

Police are supporting the girl's family as the search continues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A search and rescue operation has been underway close to the Hokitika River mouth. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Watch: USA flanker earns 2019 RWC's first red card after brutal no-arms hit on England star
2
Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date
3
Princess Beatrice engaged to property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi
4
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
5
Man injures police dog, damaged property in rooftop ordeal in Hamilton overnight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56

Thousands set to attend climate strikes around New Zealand

Should 16-year-olds vote? Greens push to lower voting age
01:40

'Standing together' - World of Wearable Art acknowledges Christchurch terror attack

Guns, $3 million assets, $210k cash seized in police sting on drugs, money laundering