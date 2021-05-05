TODAY |

Search continues for four-year-old missing from Tolaga Bay area since yesterday

The search for a four-year-old boy missing from the Tolaga Bay area is continuing this morning.

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it ands gumboots with sharks on them. Source: Breakfast

Gisborne Police are seeking sightings of Axel, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

Both police and Axel's family have concerns for his safety.

The search continued at 5.30am today.

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

He is believed to be on foot and was initially with a miniature white fluffy dog. The dog was located safe last night. 

Anyone who has seen Axel or has any information which may assist police is asked to phone 111 and quote event number P046388324.

