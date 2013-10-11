Search continues for fisherman lost in Southland

A search and rescue operation has been launched in Southland after a man failed to return from his fishing trip.

The man was meant to return yesterday, and was reported missing late last night from Edendale in Southland, police say.

He was thought to be fishing off rocks in the Fortrose, Stirling Point area.

A search began overnight with helicopter assistance but nothing was found.

The search has resumed this morning.