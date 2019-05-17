TODAY |

Search continues to find missing father and daughters at Wellington's Days Bay

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington

Search teams are continuing to look for a family of three who are missing after heading out on a hike at Wellington's Days Bay yesterday.

Police told 1 NEWS this morning they've had eight teams of three out searching for a father, 50, and two girls, aged 11 and 14, overnight.

The teams will head back out after a debrief this morning. 

Lower Hutt Police constable Dave Nichol yesterday said the trio left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata about midday with the intention of hiking in Days Bay. 

They were due to return home at 3.30pm, and at 6pm yesterday police were contacted by a concerned family member.

Police are asked the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while police dogs tracked the group. 

Anyone who has information or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 04 381 2000 or 105.

Aerial shot of New Zealand bush. (File photo) Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:27
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.
One week after Wellington train derailment, KiwiRail no closer to knowing cause
2
Hannah Hardy-Jones Kite app is looking at getting people flying again.
Kiwi mum's personal development app goes global
3
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
4
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
5
Seven Sharp and Flight Centre have teamed up to make it right.
Kiwi family gifted $7000 travel package after boy burnt by hot seat at Aussie theme park
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Search mounted for family of three missing on hike at Wellington's Days Bay
05:12
Seven Sharp and Flight Centre have teamed up to make it right.

Kiwi family gifted $7000 travel package after boy burnt by hot seat at Aussie theme park
01:41
The inventors hope the software will eliminate the need for costly ear-tags.

Groundbreaking facial recognition software under development in Dunedin - for sheep

West Auckland's rogue chickens on the chopping block: 'They're cute, but there are just too many'