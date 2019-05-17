Search continues to find missing father and daughters at Wellington's Days Bay

Search teams are continuing to look for a family of three who are missing after heading out on a hike at Wellington's Days Bay yesterday.

Police told 1 NEWS this morning they've had eight teams of three out searching for a father, 50, and two girls, aged 11 and 14, overnight.

The teams will head back out after a debrief this morning.

Lower Hutt Police constable Dave Nichol yesterday said the trio left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata about midday with the intention of hiking in Days Bay.

They were due to return home at 3.30pm, and at 6pm yesterday police were contacted by a concerned family member.

Police are asked the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while police dogs tracked the group.