Search continues for father and daughter missing on a catamaran

Police are continuing their search for a father and his six-year-old daughter after the pair haven't been heard from since setting off from Waikato en route to the Bay of Islands in a small catamaran 11 days ago.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon Source: Facebook

Alan Langdon, 49, and his daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17 yet their family has had no contact with them since they embarked on their journey.

Police are now seeking sightings from the public of the pair on a catamaran.

Yesterday Waikato Police put out a spotter plane to search the coastline between Mokau and Port Waikato for Mr Langdon's catamaran.

"But the craft was not seen even though conditions were ideal for searching," Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambers said in a statement.

"Mr Langdon is a very confident and competent sailor and there are no immediate concerns for his welfare. However police need to establish the welfare of Que and Mr Langdon."

Alan Langdon, 49, and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17 Source: NZ Police

Local police are focusing on finding the pair's whereabouts while Auckland Maritime Unit is conducting searches of the shorelines north of Auckland.

Police have received a number of calls from members of the public with information but are still seeking sightings of the pair on a catamaran.