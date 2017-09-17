Search continues for Dunedin man missing for over a week

The search in the Catlins area for missing Dunedin man Stephen Lowe is continuing.

Southerm District Police are seeking sightings of Stephen Lowe Source: New Zealand Police

About 50 people, including SAR volunteers, are involved in the ongoing search today, police say.

Mr Lowe left work on Portsmouth Drive in Dunedin about 10am on September 15 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say his family and friends have worked tirelessly with them and SAR since Mr Lowe went missing.

The terrain in the search area is very challenging.