Search continues for diver missing off Mahia's coast

A diver has gone missing off the coast of Mahia in Hawke's Bay.
File picture.
The search by rescue crews began just after 4pm yesterday.
Police said search and rescue staff, a rescue helicopter and several local fishing boats did not locate the diver yesterday evening.
The search was subsequently suspended for the evening.
It will continue this morning, with search and rescue staff on the ground to be assisted by the air at first light.
The police dive squad is expected to arrive later this morning.