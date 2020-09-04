Search continues for crew, including New Zealanders, of ship that sunk off Japan

The search continues today for more than 40 people missing after a livestock carrier with thousands of cattle on-board sunk off the coast of Japan on Wednesday.

Two New Zealanders, two Australians and 38 Filipino crew members were on-board the cargo ship when it was caught up in Typhoon Maysak.

Only one survivor has been found. He told rescuers the ship capsized before sinking in the East China Sea, and did not see any other crew members since he abandoned the ship.

