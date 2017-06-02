 

The search continues for Christchurch builder Michael McGrath

A search of the Sabys Rd area in Halswell is due to get under way as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Christchurch builder Michael Craig McGrath.

The brother of Michael McGrath has gone public with his family's torment.
Mr McGrath, 49, was last seen at his home in Checketts Ave in Halswell on May 21.

Bicycle helmet of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

Bicycle helmet of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

On Friday, Simon McGrath issued an appeal for help, reiterating it was out of character for his brother not to have been in touch with his family.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said search teams comprising both police and volunteers will begin searching the Sabys Road area on Saturday morning.

Subaru Legacy similar to one owned by missing man Michael McGrath

Subaru Legacy similar to one owned by missing man Michael McGrath

Police have earlier searched a property on the corner Candys and Sabys roads owned by a person of interest.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney wants to hear from anyone who saw Michael on May 21.

Missing Christchurch man: Police appeal for sightings of Michael McGrath on his mountain bike
Simon McGrath has made a plea via media today for information about his brother.

Brother of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath 'desperate to get him home'

