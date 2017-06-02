The search continues for Christchurch builder Michael McGrath

A search of the Sabys Rd area in Halswell is due to get under way as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Christchurch builder Michael Craig McGrath.

Mr McGrath, 49, was last seen at his home in Checketts Ave in Halswell on May 21.

Bicycle helmet of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath. Source: NZ Police

On Friday, Simon McGrath issued an appeal for help, reiterating it was out of character for his brother not to have been in touch with his family.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said search teams comprising both police and volunteers will begin searching the Sabys Road area on Saturday morning.

Subaru Legacy similar to one owned by missing man Michael McGrath Source: NZ Police