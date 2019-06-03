Search continues for British man missing for a week in Tararua Ranges

The search for a missing British man will is continuing after he went tramping in the Tararua Ranges a week ago.

Darren Myers was due to finish his tramp around noon on 1 June but has not been seen or heard from since.

The 49-year-old is originally from the UK but resides in Wellington.

Search efforts today focused solely on areas where Mr Myers may have gone according to his planned route.

"Search teams, of around 30 people including Police, NZDF staff, and LandSAR volunteers, worked in trying conditions," says Acting Sergeant Tony Matheson.