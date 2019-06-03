TODAY |

Search continues for British man missing for a week in Tararua Ranges

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington

The search for a missing British man will is continuing after he went tramping in the Tararua Ranges a week ago.

Darren Myers was due to finish his tramp around noon on 1 June but has not been seen or heard from since.

The 49-year-old is originally from the UK but resides in Wellington.

Search efforts today focused solely on areas where Mr Myers may have gone according to his planned route.

"Search teams, of around 30 people including Police, NZDF staff, and LandSAR volunteers, worked in trying conditions," says Acting Sergeant Tony Matheson.

Aerial searching will commence around 7am tomorrow.

More From
New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Dr Belinda Cridge, Programme Director of University of Otago's Pharmacology and Toxicology Department, talks about drinking manganese-rich water.
Exclusive: Warning for kids and mums after lab test of Napier's discoloured water shows extremely high manganese level
2
Mental health professionals say without funding emergency nurses and other ED staff will continue to quit.
Fresh calls for government to fund front line mental health specialist
3
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Crusaders outclass Rebels in free flowing first half masterclass
4
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
5
Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

Police label school fire in Invercargill 'suspicious'

Man, 18, charged following incident near South Auckland school last week that left two students injured
Two juicy red apples in a warm summer evening.

NZ grower becomes first in Southern Hemisphere to use compostable stickers on her apples
Crash scene in Auckland's Mt Eden.

Eleven-year-old girl one of two people critically injured in four-car Auckland crash