Search continues for boatie's body on Kapiti Coast

Source:NZN
The search for the body of missing boatie Jared Anderson will continue with a limited patrol of the Kapiti Coast shoreline.
The 35-year old from New Plymouth is still missing and presumed drowned, while the body of 52-year-old Otaki man Wayne De Bruyn was recovered on Monday after the small inflatable boat the pair were in overturned at the mouth of the Otaki River.
Search teams will continue to conduct limited patrols of shorelines along the coast at low tide in the hunt for Mr Anderson's body.
