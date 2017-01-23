 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search continues for boatie's body on Kapiti Coast

share

Source:

NZN

The search for the body of missing boatie Jared Anderson will continue with a limited patrol of the Kapiti Coast shoreline.

One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 35-year old from New Plymouth is still missing and presumed drowned, while the body of 52-year-old Otaki man Wayne De Bruyn was recovered on Monday after the small inflatable boat the pair were in overturned at the mouth of the Otaki River.

Search teams will continue to conduct limited patrols of shorelines along the coast at low tide in the hunt for Mr Anderson's body.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

2
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:36
3
The American actress, who starred as Mary Richards in the 1970s hit sitcom, has died aged 80.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies, aged 80

00:41
4
It's quite incredible how a motorcyclist in the US only suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Raw: Motorcyclist slams into car on highway - and then somehow holds on to it after being tossed into the air


00:51
5

'You could call it the Moody-shuffle' - All Black Joe Moody shows off his unusual dance moves in front of Parris Goebel

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".

04:59
Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

Rebecca Wright: One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he likes to be the biggest and the best

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

02:30
Red Warrior Entertainment and its American owner announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a gaming license.

Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ