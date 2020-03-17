Search continues on Auckland's west coast for French teen missing almost two weeks

Search and rescue crews are scouring parts of Auckland's west coast for any sign of a French teenager who's been missing for almost two weeks.
Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, hasn't been seen since the morning of Saturday 7 March, when he arrived at the Fruitvale Road train station from Britomart.
Police have been trying to piece together his movements from there.
Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said they believe Rolland walked from the train station to Piha.
"Through Eloi's mobile phone we have identified that he was on Piha Road at 9.18am, however his movements after this time remain unknown.
"We are asking all residents on Piha Road to check their properties and sections for any items of interest.
"We are also urging anyone who has a holiday home/unoccupied home in that area to please check their properties for any signs that Eloi may have been present."