Search continues on Auckland's west coast for French teen missing almost two weeks

Search and rescue crews are scouring parts of Auckland's west coast for any sign of a French teenager who's been missing for almost two weeks.

French national Eloi Jean Rolland. Source: New Zealand Police

Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, hasn't been seen since the morning of Saturday 7 March, when he arrived at the Fruitvale Road train station from Britomart.

Police have been trying to piece together his movements from there.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said they believe Rolland walked from the train station to Piha.

Photo of Eloi Jean Rolland taken the day of disappearance. Source: 1 NEWS

"Through Eloi's mobile phone we have identified that he was on Piha Road at 9.18am, however his movements after this time remain unknown.

"We are asking all residents on Piha Road to check their properties and sections for any items of interest.