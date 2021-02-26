Search continues for Ashburton man missing for nearly one week

Police are appealing for information in the ongoing search for an Ashburton man missing in the West Coast for nearly a week.

Alan Collison Source: NZ Police.

Alan Collison, 43, has not been seen since he left his home in a silver Toyota Surf at around 6.10am on Monday, February 22, police say.

His vehicle was located at the Kohaihai Road car park, at the start of the Heaphy Track, in Karamea, at about 11.30am on Thursday.

Extensive searches at the start of the Heaphy Track area have been completed by Police and LandSAR teams from Karamea, Westport, and Reefton, Kotuku Surf Rescue and Karamea helicopters over the past two days.

Ground teams continue to search the Heaphy Track today.

The terrain off the track is very dense sub-tropical bush and in parts, extremely steep with extensive hazards including waterfalls, caves and sheer drop-offs, police say.

Collison was wearing a blue hoodie or sweatshirt, an olive green top, black and white rugby shorts and tramping boots.

He is described as 180cm tall and of athletic build, with short dark hair and blue eyes.