Search to continue today for yacht missing off Bay of Plenty coast

The Royal New Zealand Air Force will assist today in a search for a yacht missing off the coast of Bay of Plenty.

The second search was from Mercury Island east of the Coromandel to Gisborne. Source: Google Maps

Two distress calls were made to the Coastguard and Rescue Coordination Centre NZ from the vessel last night, a Maritime New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS

The first call was made at 8pm by a male and the second was made shortly after by a female on board the same vessel.

The spokesperson said they both had thick European accents.

Two radar searches were conducted last night due to cloudy conditions, the last one was completed at 11pm.

The first search was carried out from Cape Runaway to Mayor Island, the second from Mercury Island to Gisborne.

Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopter the Orion will carry out a shoreline search this morning. The search will begin in about an hour when weather conditions improve.

The spokesperson said they don’t know the name of the vessel.

The sea is rough today according to Metservice’s marine forecast with predicted westerly winds 25 knots gusting 35 knots, becoming southwest 30 knots gusting 40 knots.

